Big 50th marked with a big 50 at Logan Park

Logan Park High School staff and students form the number 50 for the school’s anniversary. Photo: Syreeta Norris

An eye-catching image was created to celebrate a significant anniversary.

Logan Park High staff and students gathered to form the number 50 this week for the school’s half-century anniversary.

The image was captured by a drone operated by teacher Syreeta Norris, who also recorded video footage of the occasion.

The 50th reunion co-ordinator and former principal Jane Johnson said the event also marked the launch of plans for a reunion, to take place during Labour Day weekend.

The origins of the school date back to the former King Edward Technical College.

In 1966 it was divided into two new entities, Otago Polytechnic and King Edward Technical High School, both based in the Upper Stuart St buildings now known as King Edward Court.

Over time it became apparent that the polytechnic would eventually take over the whole site and a new location was needed for the high school.

Ms Johnson said a former army rifle range next to Logan Park was chosen and the school, now called Logan Park High School, had its official opening in June 1975.

