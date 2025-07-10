Both teams gave their all in first series test

All Black Will Jordan passes during Saturday’s test match against France at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Few may have been surprised by a home team win for the first test of the July series, but the match between the All Blacks and France at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night remained a spirited fight until the end.

France took an early 10-0 lead, but the All Blacks rallied before halftime and went into the break ahead 21-13, eventually winning 31-27.

While the All Blacks were expected to dominate an understrength side featuring eight uncapped players, France ensured the contest was far from easy.

Speaking after the game, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said he was pleased to come away with a win.

"It was quite tight towards the end, we certainly created a lot of opportunities, but the French, they did well to hang in that game and, you know, it went right down to the wire."

Barrett said he offered reassurance to his team when frustration grew over three disallowed tries.

"Just when we turned the ball over, the French really ignited their game and we knew they were going to do that.

"We probably just gave them a little bit too much with errors and they won the 50-50 battles, particularly in that first half as well."

With nearly 29,000 fans cheering at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the atmosphere was electric.

"We've had a great week down here in Dunedin.

‘‘It's awesome to have the fans turn out at home. It's great to feel that support."

Looking ahead to Saturday's rematch against France in Wellington, the All Blacks aim to refine their combinations and keep the game plan simple.

"We will be just making minor adjustments for the week in Wellington."

Speaking after the game, French lock Tyler Duguid said although the All Blacks were heavily favoured and there was "outside noise" about France lacking strength, his side showed plenty of spirit.

Despite being a less experienced side, the team did not doubt for a minute they could challenge the All Blacks.

"We knew we would come out good, we would come out with a lot of intensity, we would come out all together.

‘‘What we lack in experience, we can bring up with some spirit."

The game was fast, but he felt the French team kept up.

"I felt like we brought it, we brought the challenge."

