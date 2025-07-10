Youth voice put to podcast

OAR FM’s Greater Green Island Youth Podcast hosts are (from left) Kaitiaki Norman-Pere, 13, Brianna Le, 22, Noah Scott, 23, and Ruby-Mae Inch, 13. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Young people in the Greater Green Island area now have a voice in local media.

OAR FM’s Greater Green Island Youth podcast was launched last month by members of the local Youth Action Group.

The 16-member organisation is overseen by the team at the Greater Green Island Community Network.

It was made possible through support from the Otago Community Trust as part of the Wheako Project, which aimed to address the needs of tamariki (children) and taiohi (youth) in the area.

The members use the podcast to highlight initiatives they are working on and to call for others to help with projects.

Greater Green Island Youth Podcast is broadcast fortnightly on Thursdays at 4pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM