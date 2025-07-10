Social courses for disability community

Enabling Love & Friendship chief executive Joshua Perry has a focus on combating social isolation. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A low-cost programme aims to replace loneliness with lasting friendships and meaningful relationships.

Enabling Love & Friendship is planning a series of courses to teach friendship and relationship skills to people with disabilities.

Facilitators Barbara Fogarty and Jo Smith will lead courses covering friendship skills, sexuality, emotions, communication, participation, drama and meeting others.

Enabling Love & Friendship chief executive Joshua Perry said the series of courses were part of its mission to combat social isolation and give disabled people the skills to socialise in the community.

The organisation has run courses before, including one in Central Otago.

"We know that from our previous courses that this course is much needed within the disability community.

"Due to funding we received we are able to run this course at a very reasonable price," he said.

The six-week social connections courses will run every Monday from 1.30pm-3pm, starting July 28 and finishing September 1.

The venue is Catholic Social Services, 42 Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin.

Young people aged 18 and over who have a disability are encouraged to take part.

Email enquiries@enablinglove.nz or visit enablinglove.nz for information and booking.

