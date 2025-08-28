Research urged as vote looms

Twenty-three people have put their hats in the ring to stand for election to the Otago Regional Council.

With changes to the numbers of councillors in Dunedin and Dunstan wards and STV voting across the whole region, the 2025 Otago Regional Council elections will be a little different.

In a statement, ORC chief executive Richard Saunders encouraged people to do their research, find out who is standing and what they stand for.

"As voting is by Single Transferable Vote or STV this year, you’ll be ranking the candidates in order of preference," Mr Saunders said.

"With STV, your second or third choice could well get in, so you’ll want to make an informed choice."

Voting papers will arrive in letter boxes from mid-September.

But those who did not enrol before August 1, it is still easy to vote.

"From now until election day, 11 October, you can enrol online in order to make what’s called a special vote," Mr Saunders said. — Allied Media