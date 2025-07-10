Go Bus community fund offering $10,000 grants

Grants to support local groups are being offered by a local transport company.

Bus operator Go Bus, a subsidiary of Kinetic, is offering grants of up to $10,000 plus in-kind support to non-profits, sporting clubs and organisations making a difference in Otago communities.

Its Moving Communities Fund aims to help local organisations that are making a difference by supporting wellbeing and uplifting communities.

In a statement, Go Bus chief operating officer Ben Barlow said the fund supported organisations that championed youth and disadvantaged groups, promoted equity, diversity and inclusion, addressed pressing local needs through non-political, community-based solutions and aligned with Kinetic's dedication to social and environmental sustainability.

"Our drivers and depot teams are out in Otago every day, so they get to see up close the incredible efforts of local community groups," Mr Barlow said.

"The Moving Communities Fund allows us to support these grassroots efforts to grow their impact and keep making a difference."

Since launching in Kinetic’s Australian operations last year, the fund had supported 40 grassroots projects, enabling practical solutions and uplifting communities often overlooked in traditional funding cycles.

Kinetic New Zealand managing director Calum Haslop said the programme reflected Kinetic’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference across the country.

"We're proud of the great relationships we’ve built with partners across New Zealand and launching the Moving Communities Fund here feels like a natural next step in making an even bigger, more meaningful impact.

"Through the fund, we’re committed to supporting frontline solutions to real challenges at the grassroots level, particularly in the regions we operate.

"Whether it is $1000 to help a regional rugby team get to their next competition or larger support for a youth programme facing tough times, we want to continue supporting those who uplift their communities every day."

Applications are open at wearekinetic.com/community and close on July 31.

Successful recipients will be announced in September. — APL