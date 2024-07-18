Chambers at Dunedin Club

Germany-based tenor Stephen Chambers will be part of two "Intimate Opera" performances next Friday and Saturday, at the Dunedin Club. Photo: supplied

Opera Otago is partnering with the Dunedin Club to present "Intimate Opera" in two concerts next Friday and Saturday, July 26-27.

Singers Rebecca Ryan (soprano), Robert Tucker (baritone) and Stephen Chambers (tenor), accompanied by Tom McGrath on piano, will perform operatic favourites in the club’s main dining room.

Opera Otago is delighted to welcome Chambers back to Dunedin, from his home in Germany, and these two performances will be the only chance for local people to hear him.

Chambers has been resident tenor at the Landestheater in Detmold for the past eight years.

His repertoire there has included many of the great tenor roles, from Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly to the title roles in Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann and Gounod’s Faust.

On his return to Germany, Chambers will be preparing the role of Nick the Bartender in Puccini’s opera La Fanciulla del West.

The Intimate Opera evening experience will be held next Friday from 7pm, and the Saturday concert will be held from 2.30pm.

Both include refreshments in the ticket price.

Tickets and information are available through Huaminitx.

Seating limited, booking essential.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz