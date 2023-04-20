‘Wild’ choir fills museum with song

Voices rang out over the atrium at Tūhura Otago Museum on Saturday as children’s entertainer Suzy Cato led the inaugural outing of the Wild Dunedin choir, comprising about 250 primary school pupils from across the city.

As parents and caregivers watched from two floors of the museum, the children sang songs with a nature theme for the Wild Dunedin — New Zealand Festival of Nature.

Choir co-ordinator Ali Caldwell said children from Karitane, Maori Hill, Macandrew Bay, Musselburgh, St Clair, Andersons Bay, Wakari, George Street, Kaikorai and Abbotsford primary schools took part.

Each school began rehearsing six songs at the beginning of term one, Ms Caldwell said.

"We rehearsed in our separate schools then came together for a massed rehearsal at the end of term."

The songs were by New Zealand composers and musicians — Kath Bee, Music With Michal, Loopy Tunes Music, fleaBITE, Mr Roberelli, The Nukes, Em & Me, Tomuri-te-awa Spicer and Ms Caldwell.

As well as spirited sounds from the choir there were performances by Rob Wigley, of children’s group Mr Roberelli, mother and daughter duo Em & Me — Amanda and Emery Goodwin and Six60 Scholarship recipient Tomuri-te-awa Spicer.

It was the first massed primary school singing event held in Dunedin for some time, Ms Caldwell said.

She was very grateful to Wild Dunedin and Tūhura Otago Museum for making the event possible.

"Singing and nature combined — two things that are crucial for children to experience regularly."

Suzy Cato said she had an amazing time singing with the children’s choir.

"It was just wonderful."

She had attended most of the previous festivals and enjoyed being able to return and see how the festival had grown each year.

‘There’s so many hands-on activities — 120 I think this year."

As well as experiences for children there were also talks with experts and academics tailored for adults.

"You can come here and learn something new or you can share and I just love it."

Visiting Dunedin was also a reminder of recording early childhood television show You and Me in Green Island in the 1990s.

"I love coming back to Dunedin — so many special memories here of making You and Me."

She still sang the signature tune from the opening of the show — It’s our time before performing, and said hearing people join in and sing it back to her "makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up".

"Dunedin is a very beautiful place," she said.

The Wild Dunedin festival runs until Sunday.

