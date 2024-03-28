Circus delight

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Art Society committee member Raimo Kuparinen is dressed the part and surrounded by portraits in the society’s ‘‘Circus of Colour’’ installation exhibition for the Dunedin Fringe Festival, which continues until Saturday. The immersive installation room features 69 audience/performer portraits that are available to buy. Visitors are encouraged to take photographs in this room using props created by artist members. There is also a circus-themed art exhibition of more than 80 works.