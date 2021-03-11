Clinic goes beyond script

Dr Yoram Barak, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Otago School of Medicine, and University of Otago School of Pharmacy Clinic clinical pharmacist Emma Smith. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new radio and podcast series on Oar FM Dunedin is exploring a key aspect of healthcare.

Beyond the Script features conversations with clinical pharmacists from the University of Otago School of Pharmacy Clinic, He Rau Kawakawa Whare Haumanu, who share insights into the clinical consultations that help patients review and manage their medicines.

The clinic, located at 325 Great King St, Dunedin, provides consultations free of charge to those in the area, and online via Telehealth.

Pharmacists listen to patients’ concerns and questions, provide information and advice, and can work with healthcare providers to help patients get the most out of their medicines.

In the first episode of Beyond the Script, clinical pharmacist Emma Smith discusses aspects of dementia with Dr Yoram Barak, an associate professor of psychiatry at the Otago School of

Medicine and consultant psychogeriatrician at the Southern District Health Board.

Topics include the various different forms of dementia, the common signs to look for, and what someone should do if they, or someone they are close to, shows signs of dementia.

The early stages of dementia is a good time to find out what support and choices are available, and this can be done through the School of Pharmacy clinic.

Beyond The Script airs on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 12.30pm on Oar 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

A full schedule of Oar FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

- Oar FM community liaison Jeff Harford