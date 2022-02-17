Colleges set for arrivals

Caroline Freeman College (from left) subwarden Abby Spronken (22), assistant warden Kieran Duncan with dog Kodak, and subwarden Stephen Potter (19) are preparing to welcome students. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

More than 3500 university students are expected to arrive at the tertiary’s residential colleges this weekend.

University of Otago director of campus and collegiate life services James Lindsay said the colleges would adhere to Government guidelines under the traffic light system, so there would be social distancing and mask wearing.

There were spaces available within the accommodation facilities for students who needed to self-isolate, Mr Lindsay said.

"Protocols will evolve through the various phases and be guided by relevant Government and public health agencies," he said.

The university’s Orientation Week and Otago Polytechnic lectures start on Monday.

Formal lectures begin on February 28.

Earlier this week, the Southern District Health Board confirmed a Dunedin student tested positive for the virus and was isolating.

Move-in day for the 217 first-year students staying in Te Pa Tauira, the polytechnic’s student village, was on Monday.

Village manager Max Sims said about 70% of students arrived then and the rest were expected in coming weeks.

The village would follow Government and Tertiary Education Commission guidelines and recommendations for student accommodation, Mr Sims said.

"This includes the use of masks, social distancing and event capacity," he said. "Protocols are in place in every room for all residents on what to do should they be required to self-isolate in the village, and an in-person induction will be completed on arrival."

Otago University Students Association (OUSA) president Melissa Lama was excited to welcome students to the city and advised them to stay vigilant, wear masks and scan in.

"I acknowledge that their student experience is going to be a bit different to start off with, but we do welcome them and have heaps on offer at OUSA," Ms Lama said.

There were testing sites around the university, and the association would provide support and information around Covid-19.

Some O Week activities could be held within the Covid-19 guidelines.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police would be monitoring the North Dunedin area to ensure people complied with the Red traffic light guidelines.

"The message that we’ve been pushing is ‘now’s not the time’," Snr Sgt Bond said.

Students tended to move between parties over a night so "effectively you’re not just there with 100 people, you’re there with a few thousand," he said, adding that hosts could be fined if parties grew in size.