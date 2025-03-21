Comic play filled with Handel arias

Opera Otago presents An Enchantment of Nightingales

Hanover Hall — Thursday, March 20

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

Two top-notch local singers performed superbly, while embodying a pair of historic rival opera divas in Opera Otago’s delightful An Enchantment of Nightingales.

A comic stage play wrapped around a series of Handel opera arias, An Enchantment of Nightingales was written by Emeritus Professor John Drummond and tells the story of the rivalry between two great opera sopranos of the 1720s — Faustina Bordoni and Francesca Cuzzoni.

In this inaugural production, directed by James Adams, Cuzzoni is played and sung by mezzo soprano Claire Barton, while the role of Brodoni is performed by Rebecca Ryan.

As the pair meet at the pearly gates, they begin to compare their careers and the impact the antics of their rival groups of fans — including booing and hissing — had on each of them.

Along the way, they take turns singing a series of glorious Handel arias — many actually written for these singers, with the superb accompaniment of a quarter led by John van Buskirk (harpsichord) and also comprising Tessa Petersen (violin), Ngaruaroha Martin (violin) and David Murray (cello).

Both Barton and Ryan act their comic roles with aplomb and sing wonderfully, tackling Handel’s complex vocal trills, runs and arpeggios with skill and flair, much to the appreciation of the large audience.

This reviewer’s particular favourites included Barton’s performance of Handel’s beautiful Falsa imagine (Ottone), and delightful Placa l’alma (Alessandro), and Ryan’s performance of Handel’s lovely Venere bella (Guilio Cesare) and fast, ornate Gelosia, spietata Aletto (Admeto).

The pair also sang glorious duets, including Gay’s fun and frisky Why how now, madame Flirt (The Beggar’s Opera) and Bononcini’s Dolce conforto (Astianatte).

The production was enhanced by wonderful, diva-worthy costumes by Charmian Smith, a clever set, and top-notch lighting design and projection by John Wiegman and Abby Fernandes. All in all, An Enchantment of Nightingales is an amusing look into one of opera history’s great rivalries, and a thoroughly enjoyable showcase of some of Handel’s most glorious opera arias. Bravo! All in all, An Enchantment of Nightingales is an amusing look into one of opera history’s great rivalries, and a thoroughly enjoyable showcase of some of Handel’s most glorious opera arias. Bravo!