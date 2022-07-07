Community volunteer and gardener remembered

Louise Kilby. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin gardening and community stalwart Louise Kilby (80) was farewelled at a memorial service at Hope & Sons chapel last Thursday.

The wife and mother of four, who died on June 23, was remembered for giving 110% in every aspect of her life, whether at home or for the organisations she volunteered with, including Girl Guides, St John, and the Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Mrs Kilby’s volunteer work for St John over 39 years was acknowledged in 1993, when she was admitted as a member of the Order of St John. She also received a long service medal from the Order.

A life-long love of gardening, showcased in her development of beautiful gardens at home, led Mrs Kilby to become a founding member of the Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden, and eventually a life member.

She could often be found volunteering at the information centre in the lower garden.

