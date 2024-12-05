Concerns about high traffic volumes and footpaths

Otago Peninsula Community Board

Disruptive traffic, footpath safety, signage and the effect of the recent rain event at Tomahawk Lagoon were among the topics discussed at last week’s Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting.

The final board meeting for the year was held last Thursday at Portobello Bowling Club.

At its public forum, the board heard from Portobello resident Jamie Ledbetter and fellow residents about their concerns around increased traffic volumes in Beaconsfield Rd, including trades vehicles going to and from a nearby housing development.

The road had become increasingly busy in recent years and, despite being narrow and winding, was being used as a shortcut by many people.

The residents were concerned about the safety and condition of footpaths for pedestrians and pets in the area, and said that some vehicles were driving through the carpark at Coronation Hall. They called for the board’s support to lobby for additional signage and speed humps.

Dunedin City Council staff had said a speed hump would be installed in the carpark, but this had not been done as yet, Ms Ledbetter said.

Board chairman Paul Pope undertook to check with the developers and ask them to remind contractors to take care, but said otherwise the board could only advocate on the residents’ behalf.

• The board also heard a presentation from Otago Regional Council Science and resilience general manager Tom Dyer, who spoke about the impact of the recent rain event on Tomahawk Lagoon and surrounds.

During the rain, the lagoon had risen very high but the lagoon mouth was open and had not been the cause of local flooding. However, a casualty of the rain event was Ocean Grove Domain Hall, which had been inundated and had subsequently been yellow stickered, Mr Dyer said.

An area of focus for the ORC team was to ensure water flowed in and out of the lagoon at appropriate levels.

General business

• In general business, the board considered two funding applications, granting $600 to Portobello Inc and $440 to Broad Bay Community Centre towards production of their local newsletters.

• Board members also discussed issues of local interest and concern, including the effect of the rain event on Karetai Rd and Sandymount, a project by the Ōtākou Runaka to care for the marine environment, the Hoopers Inlet recycling hub, and drainage in Macandrew Bay.

