Council seeking helpers

The Dunedin City Council is calling for volunteers interested in helping guide the city’s new Destination Management Plan.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said six representatives were being sought — two from the community, three from the visitor sector and one from mana whenua — to join a new Ōtepoti Dunedin destination management plan advisory group.

Dunedin destination manager Sian Sutton said the advisory group would help guide the implementation of the council’s plan, monitor its progress, and share developments with the community.

Interested people have until Monday, March 3, to apply by emailing advisorypanel@dcc.govt.nz.