Cyclists diverted for hospital build

A CT scanner is manoeuvred into the new Dunedin outpatients building on Monday. Photo: supplied

Traffic delays are looming after a towering crane delivered crucial medical equipment to the new Dunedin Hospital.

Two massive scanners have been lifted into the outpatients building, but the milestone comes with a five-year detour for the city’s cyclists.

After a delay due to weather conditions, MRI and CT scanners were craned into the outpatient building through a temporary opening in its facade on Monday afternoon.

Health New Zealand New Dunedin Hospital outpatient building project director Andrew Holmes said the operation went to plan.

"Installing the MRI and CT scanners is a significant step forward for the project and a clear sign that we are moving from building the facility to preparing it for patient care," Mr Holmes said.

The MRI machine weighed 6.3 tonnes and the CT scanner weighed three tonnes, Mr Holmes said.

A 160-tonne capable telescopic crane was needed to manoeuvre the machines through an opening in the side of the inpatients building.

An artist impression shows the planned pedestrian overbridge spanning St Andrew St that will connect the outpatient and inpatient buildings of the new Dunedin hospital. Image: supplied

The scanners will be set up this month, and final calibration is scheduled for August, when four smaller X-ray units will be brought in through the building’s internal lifts, Mr Holmes said.

With the delivery complete, St Andrew St will be fully closed during the day from 6am for up to four weeks while piles are driven for a pedestrian overbridge that will connect the outpatient and inpatient buildings.

One lane in each direction will reopen at about 3pm daily, although drivers will not be able to turn right between St Andrew St and the one-way systems.

Health New Zealand New Dunedin Hospital inpatient building project director Tony Lloyd said the SH1 northbound Cumberland St cycleway would be moved for the rest of the build.

"Northbound cyclists on Cumberland St will be shifted slightly west on to a temporary path beside the existing SH1 cycleway to allow safe construction access for the New Dunedin Hospital inpatient building," Mr Lloyd said.

"The diversion will stay in place for the duration of construction, currently expected to run until 2031, with any changes communicated as work progresses.

"The temporary route is designed to maintain safe separation from construction traffic and cyclists should follow on-site markings and signage throughout the period."