DCC wants feedback on plan changes

Dr Anna Johnson. FILE PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Dunedin City Council has unveiled proposed changes to the district plan aimed at safeguarding heritage, biodiversity and the city’s live music scene.

Plan Change 1, open for public consultation until December 18, includes adding 146 heritage buildings to the protected schedule, shielding them from demolition or unsuitable development.

Protections for 12 more significant trees and 24,000ha of public land with biodiversity value are proposed.

The plan also seeks to balance urban growth and live music, introducing stricter acoustic insulation standards for inner-city housing to minimise noise complaints.

New provisions will make establishing healthcare hubs and traditional Rongoā Māori facilities more accessible.

In a statement, city development manager Dr Anna Johnson highlighted the importance of community input, urging residents to submit feedback via the council’s website.

"We want to hear from our community before considering these proposals, so I invite everyone to have their say."

Submissions will be considered by a hearings panel led by an independent specialist chairperson.

Visit dunedin.govt.nz and search for Plan Change 1 for submissions and further details. —APL