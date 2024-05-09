Detour in place near airport

Motorists on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway (SH1) should allow extra time to get to their destination.

For the next four weeks, northbound drivers are facing a detour between East Taieri and Kinmont Park (Mosgiel interchange).

A 900mm diameter culvert is being installed on SH1 near Braeside, as the existing culvert is no longer fit for purpose.

The project is expected to take up to eight weeks, with the detour running for the first month, from this week until to June 3. The northbound detour will be in place seven days a week, 24 hours a day as the worksite will take up half the road’s width.

Southbound traffic is continuing as normal, but with speed restrictions.

Given this is the main route to the airport, people needed to build in a few extra minutes if they were heading towards the airport from Dunedin, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Otago and Southland journey manager Nicole Felts said.