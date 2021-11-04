Donation welcomed

Orokonui Ecosanctuary conservation manager Elton Smith shows The Framing Factory head of print production Harry Simperingham the predator-proof fence that protects native wildlife in the sanctuary.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A $10,000 donation by local business The Framing Factory is helping support the Orokonui Ecosanctuary as it continues the fight to preserve rare and endangered indigenous species.

Co-owner Christian Kasper and head of print production Harry Simperingham visited the 307ha biodiversity project last week to see how their donation was being used to support various activities within the predator-proof fence that surrounds the sanctuary.

Mr Kasper said a percentage of each frame sold was set aside to give to the ecosanctuary, equating to an average of about $10 per frame, and it was an ongoing project to support the sanctuary.

He fell in love with the ecosanctuary after visiting it to conduct a photo shoot for a cookbook they printed, he said.

‘‘We are so lucky to have this right on our doorstep in Dunedin.’’

Orokonui Ecosanctuary general manager Amanda Symon said two newly-hatched takahe chicks had been a welcome addition to the sanctuary.

The donation would support all manner of activities ‘‘within the fence’’, including the purchase of specially formulated takahe pellets, which give them optimal nutrition and was very important for breeding, she said.

Orokonui Ecosanctuary conservation manager Elton Smith said the takahe parents Waimarie and Bennett had been carefully guarding their chicks since they were hatched about four weeks ago.

There were only about 450 of the flightless birds left, mostly on offshore islands, in the Murchison Mountains and in sanctuaries such as Orokonui.

The chicks would stay close to their parents for about a year.

‘‘For next year’s nest they can be helpers, and they can learn from their parents how to be good parents themselves.’’