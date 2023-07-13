Event putting the spotlight on women

A stellar line-up of speakers is heading to Ōtepoti Dunedin this month for the Equalize discussion series — celebrating women in sport, business, culture and society.

The Equalize Dunedin event, set to run from 12.30pm-3.30pm, July 23, at Dunedin Town Hall, will feature 10 remarkable female speakers from a wide range of backgrounds.

Among them will be stand-up comedian and writer Michele A’Court ONZM as MC, New Zealand’s first Māori professor of law Jacinta Ruru, 2023 Billy T James Award-winning comedian Abby Howells, world super bantamweight champion and domestic violence survivor Mea Motu, cultural commentator Alex Casey and gold-medal-winning athletics Paralympian Holly Robinson.

The free public session will cover a range of topics, including the achievements and hurdles overcome with sporting success, everyday sexism, navigating challenging times, as well as gender equity progress and the pathways ahead.

Equalize Dunedin is one of four Equalize events, also being held in Hamilton, Wellington and Auckland, during the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Ms A’Court said it would be an honour to share the stage with such "incredible women in Dunedin, diving into issues women face in Aotearoa and beyond and also celebrating our collective success".

Dunedin-born Ms Howells feels privileged to contribute to the series.

"My hope is that by sharing my story, I can connect with those who have also experienced challenging times and say, ‘hey you’re not alone. Don’t give up — you can do this!’," she said.

Dunedin guests join 50 women from New Zealand and around the world speaking at various Equalize events.

Equalize has been designed and produced by the New Zealand Story Group government agency to showcase New Zealand’s role in driving gender equity globally.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz