Examining the effects of neoliberal reforms

Libby Flett (20), hosts Noticing Neoliberalism on OAR FM Dunedin. Photo: Supplied

The impacts of market-oriented reform policies are under the microscope in a new programme and podcast on OAR FM.

University of Otago philosophy, politics and economics student Libby Flett said the term "neoliberalism" meant very little to her until her tertiary studies began.

Comparing and contrasting her university experiences with those of her father, she was shocked by the scale of transformation driven by market forces.

Encouraged by her peers at local youth leadership programme Mana Rangatahi, she decided to launch her radio show Noticing Neoliberalism as a way of demystifying the ideology that had been driving political and economic policy since the 1980s.

In coming weeks, she will explore in plain language how neoliberalism has shaped the world and will ponder its intended and unintended consequences.

Noticing Neoliberalism airs on Fridays at 4pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM, with podcasts available from that station’s website, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

By JEFF HARFORD

Community liaison, OAR FM