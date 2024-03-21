Family friendly fun

Captain Festus McBoyle’s Travellin’ Variety Show comes to The Playhouse this weekend. Photo: supplied

Award-winning New Zealand family entertainer Captain Festus McBoyle and his motley crew of misfits will come ashore for four shows at The Playhouse this weekend.

Sailing close to the rocks yet firmly fixed within safe "family" channels, this pirate crew transcends both age and culture with ease.

Drawing from music hall and panto origins, it features interactive songs, tales of the sea and a chest full of comedy the whole family will enjoy.

Guaranteed more fun than a squirrel up your jumper.

Captain Festus McBoyle’s Travellin’ Variety Show will be staged at The Playhouse this Saturday and Sunday, at 11am and 1pm.