Father and daughter artists share perspectives

Natural objects will take on surprising new forms and recycled fashion will be given a botanical twist in a unique upcoming exhibition.

Father and daughter artists, Hendrik and Kirsten Koch, are set to reveal their distinctive perspectives on the natural world at their joint exhibition, "Botanically Speaking" which opens next week at the Dunedin Community Gallery.

Seasoned artist Hendrik Koch will present his talent for uncovering deeper meanings in found objects.

Using techniques such as carving, painting and carpentry, he transforms items discovered near his home in Hoopers Inlet into dynamic sculptural forms.

"I like finding the sort of natural energy in the material itself.

"As I’ve become more and more confident as an artist, I would say I’ve gravitated more to relinquishing any idea of craft and more just finding the expression."

His approach is opportunistic and deeply rooted in his surroundings.

"If material comes my way, I look at ways I can use it.

"I might have some preconceptions at times, like if I wanted to make a particular present I might go looking for a certain sort of material.

"But more often than not, because I am a gardener and grow trees a lot, and am out and about all the time, I definitely find materials that just scream out at me," he said.

His daughter Kirsten Koch brings a different artistic touch by transforming recycled garments through a process known as botanical printing.

Father and daughter Hendrik and Kirsten Koch will share their combined environmental perspective in an exhibition opening next week. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

She uses organic materials such as leaves and flowers to create intricate prints on fabric.

"I print it with leaves and flowers and I either steam it, or my new method is to actually boil it in the pot all wrapped up.

"It’s actually eco-printing, really, because I’m trying to avoid lots of the traditional mordants, powdered mordants, so I’m trying to use as least destructive processes as I can to print my work."

She then uses natural fixatives such as iron, copper, or zinc to set the colours, ensuring her prints are both vibrant and sustainable.

"I’m very into upcycling fabric as part of the idea of sustainability."

Often she looks for woollen garments to use for her natural dying process.

"I think it’s wonderful fibre and so I like to find second-hand blankets and second-hand clothes that I think are stylish and then apply my ecological print to them."

This exhibition marks the first time the father-daughter duo have displayed their work together.

They said they were excited to share their combined love of nature and their unique artistic methods with the public.

"Botanically Speaking" opens at the Dunedin Community Gallery on Tuesday, and will run until Wednesday, July 31.

