Helping bring Christmas cheer to struggling families are Trista Townsend (left) and Steph Crowley of LJ Hooker Dunedin. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A heartwarming initiative is spreading the Christmas spirit one box at a time.

Winning a prize was the start of a scheme to give struggling families something to smile about.

Trista Townsend said when she won a large hamper, she decided to give it away, kick-starting an idea she calls "Festive cheer in a box."

Using her extensive network of friends, family and work colleagues, Mrs Townsend helps families struggling with the cost of living crisis by putting together gift boxes of food.

With the help of her work colleagues at LJ Hooker Dunedin she wraps the boxes in Christmas wrapping to be filled with food.

The boxes are then delivered to Anglican Family Care which distributes them to local families in need.

This year posting on social media helped spread the word about the initiative, with people across the city getting in touch offering to give, she said.

"The power of social media has just gone nuts. It’s really good."

Individuals and businesses have stepped up to give items and just over 100 boxes were delivered to Anglican Family Care on Friday.

The boxes contain staple items including tinned food, tea and coffee, honey or jam and toiletries such as toothpaste and body wash.

"And we also have asked people to put a wee Christmas treat in there as well."

These include items such as a Christmas plum pudding, biscuits, cake or chocolate.

Mrs Townsend said it had been an opportunity for families to share a message of giving to others in need.

"It is important for their children to see that you are giving at Christmas time as well."

Anglican Family Care fundraising, marketing and communication manager Donna Davidson said at a time where the cost of living was hurting so many this festive season, it sincerely appreciated the efforts of Mrs Townsend and the team at LJ Hooker Dunedin.

"It will help to remove some of the financial pressures for many parents and caregivers we support."

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz