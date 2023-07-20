Focus on community to bring joy

Irene Mosley is eager to show off the many different spaces at Te Puna o Whakaehu pool complex in Mosgiel.

As chairwoman of the Taieri Community Facilities Trust, the completion of the $19.2 million complex has been a busy but satisfying journey for Mrs Mosley.

Since it opened last month, thousands have been through the complex to enjoy the spa, hydrotherapy, lap and leisure pools and learn to swim.

Each pool had ramp access, and being able to wander down a ramp into a pool felt very graceful, she said.

Happy to see Te Puna o Whakaehu open for all is Irene Mosley, of Mosgiel. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Access included plastic water wheelchairs that could be wheeled right into the pools.

She was quick to acknowledge the real "good sorts" were many different families, individuals, groups and businesses that gave funds for the complex.

"People really did get behind it," she said.

She began her involvement in the pool process in 2015 and at first thought she would spend about three years on the project.

"But instead it has taken eight ... It was quite a big undertaking."

Working on community projects has been part of her DNA for some time.

She grew up in Stirling, South Otago, and her family were always very community focused, she said.

"I have been involved in volunteer work right from when I was a kid. That was just normal, I think."

There was a strong tradition in the family of wanting to "get things done, make changes", she said.

When the community, supported by councils and funders, were the drivers of local initiatives, that often provided the best results, she said.

While the pool complex is now completed Mrs Mosley still has a community focus.

She is a member of the Rotary Club of Mosgiel, and is providing the musical direction for Taieri Musical’s production of The Lion King Jr.

"Communities need stuff to feel happy about, and things that fill them with joy," she said.