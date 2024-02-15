Fringe festival returning

Audiences can enjoy an evening of fierce and feel-good dance and singing in "Feroce Cabaret", part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photos: supplied

The world’s southernmost fringe festival is back in town next month, bringing together local, national and international artists.

Set to take over the city from March 14-24, the Dunedin Fringe Festival 2024 is bringing together fresh new work and up-for-anything audiences in an explosion of creative energy and talent.

Audiences can expect the full gamut of human emotions in the 2024 lineup, which features 85 events ranging from comedy, theatre and music, to exhibitions, interactive performances and everything in between.

Countless laughs will be on offer, as audiences can choose from 30 comedy shows in this year’s festival.

Artist Rosie Roache returns to the Dunedin Fringe Festival with her interactive photography exhibition Brown Skin Girls.

Among them will be winner of Celebrity Treasure Island, local boy James Mustapic, who is a must-see.

"In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience" showcases Australian comedians Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh with a wine-tasting comedy show that we never knew we were missing.

If you’re looking for out-of-the-box experiences, Dunedin Fringe won’t disappoint.

Nadia Freeman’s The Girmit — fresh from a sellout debut season — is an immersive retelling of the untold history of indentured labour from India in Fiji.

Top New Zealand comedian James Mustapic brings his show "You Mustapicked The Wrong Guy To Mess With" to the Dunedin Fringe Festival next month.

Local company Suitcase Theatre is branching out with a free, interactive community event for adults aged 18 and over called "Check Your Adult At The Door". It is described as "playcentre for grown-ups", and audiences at the show will be invited to reconnect with their inner child and get creative.

Family-friendly entertainment abounds with Captain Festus McBoyle’s Travellin’ Variety Show, "more fun than a squirrel up ya jumper"; and Fringe Bangers in the Octagon, a free event featuring local musicians.

"Mana Wāhine: Exhibition and Workshop" is an all-ages project presented by Ōtepoti artists Savannah Kerekere and Michael-Lydia Winiana, who are among the fringe’s inaugural cohort of Māori Artist Grant recipients.

Local comedian Harriet Moir will run a comedy school for 13- to 17-year-olds interested in learning about stand-up comedy.

Professional comedians who are part of this year’s festival will be one-on-one mentors, including James Mustapic, David Correos, Georgina Sivier, Taylor Ruddle, Craig Westerberg, Rose Duxfield and Dan Bain, with comedians Cavanagh and Preston as guest facilitators.

Dunedin Pride Month’s largest annual drag show, "SoliliQueens (+ Kings)", will be a feature of the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Dunedin Fringe is excited to collaborate again with Dunedin Pride during Dunedin Pride Month.

From March 11, the Dunedin Community Gallery, at 26 Princes St, will transform into the Fringe x Pride Hub, providing an all-ages venue for collaborative programming that uplifts the city’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Among a vibrant array of events, Pride Dunedin will present its largest annual drag show, "SoliliQueens (+ Kings)".

Dunedin Fringe has awarded $34,000 in artist grants this year, supporting 18 artists with grant funds. This included Māori Artist Grants for the first time, along with Pacific and general grant pools.

The full Dunedin Fringe Festival 2024 programme is available online from 5.30pm today at dunedinfringe.nz