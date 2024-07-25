Singers celebrate 25 years

Members of Dunedin Star Singers rehearse under the baton of conductor Rosemary Tarbotton ahead of Sunday’s 25th anniversary concert at Hanover Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Star Singers will celebrate 25 years of music-making this weekend with a reunion and special concert featuring music looking back across the years.

Stalwart members Anna Ashton and Raewyn Stevens spoke with The Star about the joys of singing and the dedicated conductors and accompanists who have kept the choir going strong since it was founded by Dulcie Gunn in 1999.

Mrs Stevens has sung all her life and has been with Dunedin Star Singers since the early days. She has always enjoyed the experience of singing four-part harmony alongside other women.

"I love the friendships and the fun of it all — we have lots of laughs," she said.

"And it is a real joy to get to know a song really well and fall in love with it."

Mrs Ashton, who has been a member of Dunedin Star Singers for the past seven years and is immediate past president, has been involved in choirs since childhood and loves to sing.

"Singing is good for the soul," she said.

For the past six years, the Dunedin Star Singers has been conducted by Rosemary Tarbotton, who took over from Carole Randall, who had followed Mrs Gunn in the role.

"All of our conductors have been wonderful, each with a very different style," Mrs Stevens said.

Long-serving accompanist Edith Martin has been succeeded by Michael Coull, "a very talented pianist, composer and arranger".

Today, the Dunedin Star Singers has about 30 members — women ranging in age from their 20s to 90s, who sing together in four-part harmony.

The choir performs music in a broad range of styles from light classical to

Abba, fun and great harmonies being the emphasis.

This weekend’s 25th anniversary celebrations will include a choir dinner and a concert, "A Silver Celebration", to be held this Sunday, July 28, from 2.30pm at Hanover Hall, 63 Hanover St.

The concert will feature choir favourites from across the years, including It’s a Grand Night for Singing, Thank You for the Music, Rhythm of Life, Whistle Down the Wind, Sing Jubilate Deo, Thankful, Shenandoah, as well as New Zealand works Jerry Jones, by David Hamilton, and Ka Waiata Ki A Maria.

The Star Singers will also perform a new composition by Coull, entitled Together As One.

Guest artists for the concert will be the Southern Youth Choir, conducted by John Buchanan, and a performance of Coull’s Melodies (for flute and piano) performed by the composer and flautist Cheryl Pearson.

Programmes and tickets are available at the door, $20, with school-age children free.

