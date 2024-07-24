Course draws creativity

Holding their notebooks and the zoetropes they made at a Southern REAP cartoon workshop are (from left) Nova Barrett, 11, Danel van den Heever, 10, Fagan Bryan, 14, and Halle Barrett, 11, and Shakyla McDowall, 9, all of Gore. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Some keen Eastern Southlanders have put their holiday time to good use by learning a new skill.

Twelve people attended a Southern REAP cartoon workshop in Gore last week.

Workshop tutor Bella Ranstead said she taught the course members simple animation principles.

"The basics of hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation with paper and pencil."

She gave the course members a list of attributes to think about when designing their own cartoon character including how tall the character was, how large its head was in relation to its body and what sort of facial expressions the character used.

Once the course members designed their character they then drew it on the first page of a two-page book called a fliparama and then on the second page drew the character again making a slight adjustment to the drawing.

When the book pages were turned quickly it appeared as if the character was moving.

Course members also made a zoetrope.

A zoetrope is a cylinder with a base which has cartoon images on the inside. A wooden skewer is pushed through the centre of the base and then it can be turned fast to give the impression the cartoon figures are moving.

Course members also made a 90-page flip book.

Freelance animator Miss Ranstead taught the course members tips she had learned throughout her career.

"I absolutely love cartoons.

"It’s fun to be able to draw a character and then [watch] them come to life, move and express themselves."

Hunter Perkins said he found the workshop very interesting as he did not know much about how cartoons worked.

Danel van den Heever said it was "fascinating" learning how cartoons were put together.

Nova Barrett said she was surprised how many drawings it took to make a short cartoon.

Several of the course members said they thought they might like a career in cartoon making.

