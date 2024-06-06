Go Bus launches community fund

Marking 10 years of providing bus services to our community, Go Bus has launched a $10,000 Dunedin Community Sponsorship Fund and is inviting local community groups to apply online.

Go Bus chief operating officer Ben Barlow said the fund was designed to support those who were already doing great things in the community, giving them the financial backing to make a significant impact through their initiatives.

"As a bus operator we take great pride in helping people get to where they want to," Mr Barlow said.

"We know from working with schools and communities here that there are many individuals and groups who are passionate about making Ōtepoti Dunedin an even better place to live but lack the funding to do so."

Applications for the Go Bus Community Fund close June 21, apply at gobus.co.nz/communityfund.