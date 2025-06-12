Grant eligibility expanded

The Warbirds Over Wānaka Community Trust has announced changes to its scholarship programme which mean Warbird aircraft engineers are now eligible to apply alongside pilots.

Since 2016, scholarships worth a total of $40,000 have been awarded to younger Warbird pilots to help them get valuable time flying historic aircraft.

In a statement, Warbirds Over Wānaka general manager Ed Taylor said he was pleased with the success of the scholarships.

"The original scholarships were restricted to pilots but we have now decided to increase the amount of the scholarships and expand who can apply."

Each scholarship will now be worth up to $10,000.

Applications open on July 1 at warbirdsoverwanaka.com —APL