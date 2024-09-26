Happy heads

Photo: supplied

Children at Mosgiel Central Kindergarten are cosy as cuddly teddies wearing woollen bear beanies created by the Purls and Prayers Group.

Local store owner Judy Anderson, of The Country Hub, came up with the idea and provided wool and supplies to members of the Mosgiel Presbyterian Church women’s group Purls and Prayers, who crafted 60 small cranium cuddlers that were given to the kindergarten.

Organiser Ann Bourke said the group of about nine women also recently supplied woollen items such as jackets, hats and blankets for hospitals and orphanages in Mongolia.

The group also regularly creates items such as comfort blankets, hats and jerseys to give to charitable trust Foster Hope Otago/Southland.