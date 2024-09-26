Fundraiser awash with books

Mosgiel Rotary Club member Warren McLachlan looks through books laid out for last year’s second-hand book sale at Wingatui Race Course. Club members are preparing for this year’s sale, to be held from tomorrow to Sunday at the same venue. Photo: supplied

Thousands of second-hand books, donated by the community, have been sorted by volunteers and are ready to go for this weekend’s Mosgiel Rotary Club Annual Book Sale.

The popular community event will be held from tomorrow to Sunday in the Winning Post Lounge at Wingatui Race Course, as a fundraiser for club projects in the local area.

Mosgiel Rotary Club member and book sale convener Ross Hill said the books were dropped off by Mosgiel-Taieri residents at two collection points — Mosgiel New World and Woolworths — throughout the year and were gathered and sorted by club members and volunteers.

"We really do have thousands of books sorted and ready for the sale, so we are hoping everyone comes out and supports us."

Most books in the sale will cost $3 each. Specialty books will be slightly more and children’s books $1.

The books will be shifted today with the help of strong young members of the Taieri High School rugby team, and set up on tables at the race course.

"This will be the third year for us at Wingatui Race Course, which is a good venue for the sale with plenty of parking and room for people to browse the books," Mr Hill said.

The sale, which has been running for more than 10 years, generally raises more than $10,000 for local causes.

Last year’s funds were donated towards the new Mosgiel pool — Te Puna o Whakaehu.

• The Mosgiel Rotary Club Annual Book Sale will be held at Wingatui Race Course, tomorrow, 1pm-9pm; Saturday, 9am-9pm; and Sunday, 9am-noon.

