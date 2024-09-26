Dash of kindness

Photo: Pat Courtney

Helping spread wood chip mulch at Lee Stream School are members of rally group Southern Dash.

"Dasher" and photographer Pat Courtney said this year, as well as moving mulch and soil and repainting concrete games at the school, the group gave school bags, jackets and school balls to the 10 pupils. School dog Lulu also received a school bag.

Led by organiser Murray O’Donnell, the group of dashers from all parts of the country have, for the past 12 years, helped out with community projects that have a focus on children while also taking part in a scenic rally around the South Island.

The group has previously helped children through activities such as paying for school camps or providing sporting equipment.