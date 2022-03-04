Hundreds take part in Saddle Hill Hike

Merv Clearwater (left) and Mike Day keep an eye on climbers as they reach the rocky summit during the Saddle Hill Hike on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hundreds of people got a rare view of Taieri from Saddle Hill on Sunday.

About 500 people took part in the Saddle Hill Hike, run by the Rotary Club of Mosgiel.

It was a fundraiser for K9 Medical Detection New Zealand and more than $8500 was raised, co-ordinator Irene Mosley

"It was fantastic," she said.

Organisers were pleasantly surprised by ticket sales when the event was launched in January.

The day was split into seven different time slots — to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions and not to overcrowd the track — which each had about 75 people.

"It’s clear that people are looking for things that they can still do within Covid times," Mrs Mosley said.

"People loved the opportunity to be able to get out and do something different."

People of all ages traversed the track, which included a rocky trek to the summit.

Feedback from the event had been positive, with many people asking if the club would be back again next year.

Mrs Mosley said there were lots of different factors involved but hoped to run the event again.

