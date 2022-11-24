Indie jazz duo Reid and Wolken perform at Jazz Loft

The Dunedin Jazz, Cabaret & Performing Arts Trust is presenting the first Jazz Loft event in Dunedin for more than a year.

Karin Reid

The concert, to be held this Saturday from 8pm at the Anteroom, Port Chalmers, pairs Dunedin indie jazz duo Karin Reid and Alex Wolken with Wellington-based bass clarinet specialist Bridget Anne Kelly.

The concert will consist of Reid and Wolken originals, reinterpretations of modern jazz classics and improvisations, with a projected atmospheric video backdrop created by Personn Wil.

A composer and band leader, Kelly is a member of contemporary jazz ensemble, the Troubles.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Limited tickets.