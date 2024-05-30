Junior photographers called to show skills

This image entitled Pair of Kingfishers, by young Dunedin photographer Jack Aubin, was the overall winner of a previous Town Belt Kaitiaki photography competition. Photo: Jack Aubin

Dunedin’s Town Belt Kaitiaki project is putting out the call for keen junior photographers to capture the beauty of the Town Belt and be in to win prizes in the Town Belt Kaitiaki Photography Competition.

Entries are open until June 7, and every school pupil in Dunedin is eligible to show off their photography skills through images of the Dunedin Town Belt.

Up to five photographs can be entered in each of three categories: Flora and Fauna, Trails and Views, and Water and Weather.

The photos will be judged by Otago Daily Times illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery, with a selection of great prizes to be awarded at a prizegiving on June 21.

For more information, visit the website townbeltkaitiaki.nz