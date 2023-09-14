Moving finale for Indian dance school

Natyaloka School of Indian Dance member Carthika Luxmanan performs during a final showcase on Saturday. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A moving night of dance was a culmination of more than 10 years of creativity.

Nātya, a final showcase of performances by the Natyaloka School of Indian Dance, took place on Saturday at Trinity Catholic College auditorium.

The school was founded by Swaroopa Prameela Unni in 2012 with a focus on Indian dance styles Bharathanatyam and Mohiniyattam she had practised since she was a child.

Over the years performances by members of the school became a familiar sight at events across the city.

Nātya was the 10th large-scale production for the school, and it showcased performances by dancers of all ages.

Each routine was introduced by Unni, and an appreciative audience cheered the dancers.

Unni thanked companies, organisations including the Dunedin City Council, community groups and individuals who had helped her over the years, and said it had been an emotional week for the school building up to this final performance.

Unni and her husband are moving to Australia at the end of the year.

In the meantime Unni is performing her solo dance theatre production Atete — To Resist at Bats Theatre in Wellington this week.



SIMON.HENDERSON@thestar.co.nz