Young vocal talent to be showcased

Top national choral singers and University of Otago performance voice students Teddy Finney Waters and Eva Stein are also members of the Southern Youth Choir and will sing with the choir in its Dunedin and Dunstan concerts next weekend. Photo: supplied

The Southern Youth Choir will showcase some of the country’s best young singers in two concerts in Dunedin and Dunstan next weekend, including a cohort of top national choristers and University of Otago performance voice students.

Among the singers will be university students and National Secondary School Choir leader Teddy Finney Waters and member Eva Stein (both 18), who are both relatively new members of the Southern Youth Choir.

Dunedin born and raised, now studying law and performance voice at the university, tenor Finney Waters is a "born and bred" chorister.

As well as singing in the St Paul’s Cathedral Choir for the past six years, he is in his fourth and final year with the NZ Secondary Students Choir (NZSSC). He hopes to be able to go on to the NZ Youth Choir.

"Singing in choirs is close to my heart — it is so much fun, and I have been lucky enough to meet people from all over the globe," he said.

Also a solo singer, Finney Waters has his sights set on eventually studying and working in opera and choral music in the United Kingdom.

"My dream would be to possibly join one of the amazing chapel choirs over there — that would be incredible."

Originally from Wellington, soprano Eva Stein is in her second and final year with the NZSSC and will make her debut with the Southern Youth Choir next weekend.

She is studying global studies alongside performance voice at the university, and also hopes to go on into a singing career.

"I plan to keep my options open somewhat. I love to sing a wide variety of music," she said.

In July, the two singers will travel with the NZSSC to Beijing and Shanghai to compete at a huge international choral festival, alongside 17,000 choristers from around the world.

Conducted by John Buchanan, the Southern Youth Choir presents two performances of All The Things We Are — on Friday, May 24, at 7pm in St Paul’s Cathedral, Dunedin, and Saturday, May 25, at 2.30pm in Dunstan High School hall.

The programme will feature a broad range of music, from Afro American spirituals, to jazz, folk and modern works.

The 36 singer singers will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra, and on piano by Sharon McLennan. Student conductors Rosie MacAllister and Emmanuel Nolden will also lead pieces.

