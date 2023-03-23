New hospital chairs a magic touch

Trustees Beb Wilson (left) and Jan Ravenwood of the Lions Club Magic Show Charitable Trust try out La-Z-Boy chairs at Ward 4A of Dunedin Hospital, while (standing from left) Dunedin Host Lions Club chairman Ron Coles and nurses Jaz Fox, Arden McLennan and Rose Linwood look on. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A popular community magic show has had a double benefit for local people — providing entertainment for children and giving comfort to people in hospital.

Each December for the past 28 years, the Dunedin Host Lions Club has hosted the World Festival of Magic show, staged by International Entertainments Ltd, at the Regent Theatre.

The magic show allows 600 to 700 children and carers to enjoy entertainment for free, with tickets donated by businesses across Otago.

Additional funds raised through the project are used to support local charities and organisations, including Dunedin Wildlife Hospital, and Life Matters Trust.

Dunedin Host Lions Club chairman Ron Coles and Magic Show Charitable Trust members Beb Wilson and Jan Ravenwood recently visited Ward 4A at Dunedin Hospital to hand over eight La-Z-Boy chairs, bought with $8500 raised through the magic show project.

Charge nurse manager Rose Linwood said having powered chairs with leg rests and lift recliners that helped the user to stand were helpful for patient recovery, and the hospital was grateful for the donation.

The club will hold an information session for people interested in volunteering next Monday, from 5.30pm-6.30pm, in the fourth floor function room at Dunedin Public Library. All welcome.

