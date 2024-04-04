New show pays homage to diva trendsetters

New Zealand singer Jackie Clarke performs songs by leading divas of the 20th and 21st centuries, alongside Dunedin divas Tahu Mackenzie and Arlie McCormick, in Jackie Goes Prima Diva, on April 13-14, at the Regent Theatre. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Popular New Zealand singer Jackie Clarke brings her powerhouse vocals, wicked humour and entertaining style to interpretations of songs by legendary divas, in new show Jackie Goes Prima Diva.

Clarke will be joined by Dunedin’s own divas Tahu Mackenzie and Arlie McCormick for two performances of the show, at 7pm on April 13 and 2pm on April 14, on the Regent Theatre main stage.

Clarke will pay homage to Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Peggy Lee, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Kate Bush and Lady Gaga, accompanied by pianist Grant Winterburn.

In 2018, after 40 years of treading the boards in theatre, music and television, Clarke was awarded an New Zealand Order of Merit for services to entertainment.

In recent times, Clarke has toured her Jackie Goes Prima Diva show around the country with Arts On Tour New Zealand, appeared in short film Spark, performed as The Arbiter in Chess at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, played a sell-out season of one-woman play Shirley Valentine, debuted Rock Follies Forever at the Auckland Cabaret Festival, performed a concert series with tenor Simon O’Neill and baritone Tim Beveridge, celebrated 15 years singing in The Lady Killers, and performed with Dust Palace.

An environmental educator and performer in Dunedin since 2005, Tahu Mackenzie draws her inspiration always from the living world first.

Working at Orokonui Ecosanctuary and with her ten-piece band, Tahu and the Takahē, Mackenzie crafts stories and songs that celebrate a connection to all life.

Originally from Brisbane, Arlie McCormick is a pocket rocket with a dynamite voice, who now calls Dunedin home and cannot wait to sing with these fabulous wahine.

