NZSO set to perform in city

NZSO music director emeritus James Judd will lead the full orchestra in its "Jubilation: Strauss & Shostakovich" concert on June 13, at Dunedin Town Hall. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is about to make its only visit to Dunedin for this year, bringing two evening concerts and daytime community events to the city in June.

The NZSO string quartet, comprising the orchestra’s assistant principal violinist Jessica Oddie, assistant concertmaster Yuka Eguchi, associate principal violist Alexander McFarlane, and associate principal cellist Ken Ichinose, will present "Reflections: Schubert & Beethoven" on Wednesday, June 12, from 7.30pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

Along with Schubert’s Quartettsatz and Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9, the chamber music concert will feature Baroque composer John Dowland’s Flow, My Tears, and contemporary American composer Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte.

The full orchestra will take the stage at Dunedin Town Hall from 7.30pm on Thursday, June 13, for the "Jubilation: Strauss & Shostakovich" concert.

Along with featuring masterpieces by the two music giants, the concert will showcase two contemporary New Zealand works — Fanfare, by Henry Meng, and We Long for an Adventure, by Sai Natarajan.

NZSO music director emeritus James Judd, who will conduct "Jubilation" said the orchestra was "elated" to include music by these outstanding young composers.

The concert would also be a rare opportunity to enjoy Richard Strauss’ Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, which Judd hailed as "a theatrical feast of lively music and moods".

The NZSO visit will also include a series of daytime events, including a side-by-side session where local musicians play alongside orchestra players, and a concert for Dunedin schools featuring Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite.

Leading the NZSO string quartet for its "Reflections: Schubert & Beethoven" concert on June 12 is assistant principal violinist Jessica Oddie.

Ticket giveaways

The Firebird schools concert, to be held during the day on Thursday at Dunedin Town Hall, will be presented by British music education, composer, and musician presenter Rachel Leach.

The Firebird schools concert, to be held during the day on Thursday at Dunedin Town Hall, will be presented by British music education, composer, and musician presenter Rachel Leach.

To enter the draw for the "Reflections" string quartet concert, answer the following question: name the player leading the NZSO string quartet for the concert.

To enter the draw for the "Jubilation" orchestra concert, answer the following question: Name one of the NZ composers whose work will feature.

Send your answer, your name, and daytime phone number by email to brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz with either "NZSO Reflections competition" or "NZSO Jubilation competition" in the subject line.

Entries close at noon on Friday, June 7.

