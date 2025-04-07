Opera a delightful romp

NZ Opera presents Mansfield Park

Sunday, April 6 - Hanover Hall

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

The chance to view a NZ Opera performance without having to travel was a rare treat for Dunedin opera lovers, who flocked to two performances of modern opera Mansfield Park at the weekend.

Sunday’s capacity audience was treated to a delightful romp, combining Jane Austen’s 1814 satire of society manners and romantic rivalries at the Bertram country seat with a 10-strong cast of superb singers performing a modern operatic reimagining.

Originally created in 2011, with libretto by Alasdair Middleton and music by Jonathan Dove, this version of Mansfield Park was initially produced by director Rebecca Meltzer in the United Kingdom in 2018.

Revived last year for New Zealand audiences, Mansfield Park has been successfully performed in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and now at the Dunedin Arts Festival.

As written, the opera is an ensemble piece, incorporating the central characters and selected aspects of Austen’s story.

The excellent ensemble comprised soprano Michaela Cadwgan (Fanny Price), baritone Robert Tucker (Sir Thomas Betram), contralto Kristin Darragh (Lady Bertram), soprano Sarah Mileham (Maria Bertram), mezzo soprano Cecilia Zhang (Julia Bertram), bass-baritone Joel Amosa (Edmund Bertram), mezzo soprano Andrea Creighton (Aunt Norris), soprano Joanna Foote (Mary Crawford), tenor Taylor Wallbank (Henry Crawford) and tenor Andrew Grenon (Mr Rushworth).

All of the cast members sang powerfully and beautifully, while also putting their all into embodying the roles of the Bertram and Crawford families, and making the most of the humour and passion of the piece. They also combined for several ensemble pieces, weaving their voices together in glorious harmonies. The addition of sung chapter headings — at times sung by a solo voice and at others by the full ensemble — added extra fun to the mix.

Accompanying from the wings on piano, Soomin Kim and David Kelly anchored the music throughout, providing sterling support without overwhelming the singers.

Dressed in fabulous Regency costumes and wigs, created by a team overseen by NZ Opera head of props and wardrobe Sophie Ham, the performers moved freely about the stage and among the audience, making good use of the Hanover Hall space.

All in all, NZ Opera’s production of Mansfield Park was an entertaining and splendidly sung take on a Regency classic. Bravo!