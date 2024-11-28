Opinion: more work needed to keep city safe for youth

In May this year, we in Dunedin were rocked by the fatal stabbing of a Dunedin school pupil. It was a tragic waste of a young life.

How could such a blatant and brutal attack happen in the middle of the afternoon, in such a public place, right outside the Central police station?

As a locally based MP, and father of two teenage daughters who use the bus hub, I want to know those answers on behalf of the community as well.

While criminal inquiry is for the police, the responses from the Dunedin City Council (DCC) and Otago Regional Council (ORC), the operators of the bus services, also need accountability. This area needs to be safe for everyone, our young people especially. End of story.

This week, I convened a second meeting of a group of local leadership to monitor this very issue.

The group comprises local MPs, the DCC, ORC, local iwi and Pasifika communities, alongside police, government, social sector agencies and school principals.

Importantly, it is co-chaired by Rohan O’Shea of Otago Boys’ High School and involves the Dunedin Student Council. The voices of our youth must be heard.

Alarmingly, a survey conducted by the student council has painted a rather bleak picture of the perspectives of our young people.

A very large response from a survey of pupils from schools across the city showed a large proportion are feeling unsafe in our city.

A wake-up call for anyone complacent that this seemingly quiet, wonderful city was somehow immune from the issues facing bigger metropolises.

I’m pleased to report that actions have been taken and wider measures are being progressed to address some of the underlying social issues laid bare by this tragedy.

It was clear from the meeting that a broader community input is desired to look at longer term solutions. Community-driven solutions are always the most impactful.

As local MPs, we will work constructively together to hold local authorities and government departments accountable to follow through on their obligations.

We must all do everything in our power to make sure a repeat of this tragedy doesn’t happen again.