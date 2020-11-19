Peninsula work holiday pause

Work on the Peninsula Connection will pause during the Christmas break.

Fulton Hogan project engineer Jamie Ward-Allen and senior bid manager Joe Connolly updated the Otago Peninsula Community Board on the Peninsula Connection.

Work is under way in Broad Bay.

Mr Ward-Allen said the road would be sealed and marked before work was paused for Christmas.

Staff would reduce the site down as much as possible to minimise the impact on the community.

The bulk of the road would be opened, he said.

"At this stage we’re pretty well on track."

Work will stop on December 22 and the bulk of the road will be open.

Mr Connolly said they received a complaint the roadworks were unsafe and "holding everyone up".

When staff tried to get more information from the complainant, he would not co-operate.

Mr Connolly believed the work did not cause more inconvenience than necessary and asked for residents to alert them to any safety concerns so they could be rectified.

Staff and the community needed to get home safely, he said.

Board chairman Paul Pope said he timed his trips into town and the delay was rarely more than 12 minutes.

The quickest was about a nine-and-a-half minute delay, he said.

"I personally don’t see it as an issue."

Board member Lox Kellas agreed and thought the team was doing a great job.

Mr Pope thought people were in too much of a hurry and needed to plan their trips into town better.

"I’ve timed ... activities morning and afternoon and I’m reasonably happy," Mr Pope said.