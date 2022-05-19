Podcast a global network

A new programme and podcast on OAR FM is bringing together rural and remote healthcare communities from around the globe.

The Global Rural Nursing Exchange Network’s (GRNEN) ‘‘World Tour’’ is hosted by Professor Samuel Mann, from the College of Work-Based Learning at Otago Polytechnic.

Each episode finds him talking with a network member based in one of nine rural communities around the world.

GRNEN is an international network of nursing practitioners, educators, researchers and students who share a passion for improving the health of rural communities and an appreciation for the role nurses play in serving these communities.

The network was created with the belief that by providing a forum that encourages global diversity and invites multiple perspectives, decision making on issues that matter to rural nurses and rural communities around the globe will be improved.

Prof Mann said he hoped the series would be a useful resource for nurses, students and other practitioners in rural health.

"GRNEN is wrapping a pile of product around these stories, to share around their network."

The Global Rural Nursing Exchange Network ‘‘World Tour’’ is broadcast on the third Sunday of the month at 7pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.