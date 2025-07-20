Pristine vinyl to feature in music sale

Regent Music Sale co-ordinator Mark Burrows is looking forward to welcoming music-lovers to next weekend’s sale, where they can browse through tens of thousands of items, including New Zealand vinyl in excellent condition. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A mountain of donated music and entertainment material has been sorted and priced ready for bargain-hunters at next weekend’s giant Regent Music Sale.

Sale co-ordinator Mark Burrows said tens of thousands of music-related items, including CDs, vinyl albums and singles, DVDs, sheet music, music books and some stereo equipment would be up for grabs in the sale, to be held next Saturday, July 26, from 10am-6pm on the Regent Theatre stage.

Some unusual and exciting donations had come in for the current year’s sale, including a collection of pristine vinyl albums of New Zealand and Dunedin music, along with some rare mini-78 singles made in 1925, Mr Burrows said.

"I think both of those groupings will attract a lot of interest," he said.

"The quality of the New Zealand vinyl is incredible, so we will be making a special stand for those."

Interestingly, there had also been a significant amount of music on cassette tapes donated, as the format enjoyed a resurgence in popularity.

"And along with music cassettes, we also have quite a lot of talking books on cassette."

The DVDs donated for the sale featured music, movies and documentaries, and also included a very large collection of box-set classical operas.

"There really is something for every taste in the music sale, so hopefully we will get another big turnout of bargain hunters," Mr Burrows said.

Another popular category in the Regent Music Sale was sheet music, and there was a large collection available.

"Sheet music is always very much in demand, and fortunately we have plenty to go around," he said.

The vast majority of items in the sale will cost $1 or $2, with more valuable items given individual prices.

Mr Burrows said the Regent Music Sale attracted a "really interesting cross section" of people with an interest in music.

It was also a nice chance for people to visit the theatre and experience browsing through the musical items on the Regent Theatre stage.

Access can be arranged for people with disabilities.

