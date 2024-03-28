Project honours Anzac Day

Golden Centre manager Nina Rivett holds some of the hundreds of hand-made poppies, created by volunteers for a display and exhibition in the mall before Anzac Day. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Shoppers at Dunedin’s Golden Centre mall are putting their craft skills to work, making hundreds of bright red poppies, as part of a major community project in the lead-up to Anzac Day.

The project is the brainchild of Golden Centre manager Nina Rivett, who has been delighted with the response from shoppers and retailers so far.

"We already have more than 300 poppies made — either knitted, crocheted, or in felt — and we are expecting many more," Mrs Rivett said.

The poppies will make a red and purple splash as part of a large-scale display, to be installed in the centre court area of the Golden Centre from April 15 to May 1.

The display will also feature an exhibition of photographs commemorating the journey from Anzac Cove in 1915 to modern deployments in the Middle East.

Mrs Rivett said the project aimed to honour and pay tribute this Anzac Day "to all of those who have served in both times of conflict and peacekeeping operations".

This included animals, whose service was traditionally honoured with purple poppies.

"Our aim is to create a wonderful display that people can come to see, take a minute to think of those who have experienced times of conflict and leave a message in our Book of Remembrance next to our Lone Soldier, Jack," she said.

In addition, the project would raise funds for the Dunedin RSA, with $1 donated for every poppy received — up to a maximum of $5000.

Mrs Rivett said the Golden Centre management team and some retail staff would also step up to sell poppies on Poppy Day, April 19.

"Anzac Day is precious to me personally, as a time to remember and to support those who have served," she said.

"It is also a time to encourage people to commemorate service and to show their respect."

Templates for creating the poppies are available at a brightly-coloured display in the Golden Centre atrium, and completed poppies can be dropped off there.

The Golden Centre is also hosting a series of Poppy Makers Mornings for people who wish to come together to make poppies.

And there will be Poppy Making for Little People sessions, where children can make felt poppies for the display.

Poppy making

- Poppy Makers Mornings will be held today, and April 4 and 11, from 10.30am-12.30pm, outside Bed, Bath N’ Table, in the Golden Centre. BYO materials. Limited numbers.

- Poppy Making for Little People sessions will be held from April 17-19, and April 23-24, from 11am-1pm, in the Golden Centre court near Boost Juice.

For information visit www.goldencentre.co.nz

