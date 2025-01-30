Project shelved over lack of funds

The Dunedin Town Belt is a green belt covering about 200ha, filled with native and exotic trees, and is a habitat for many bird species. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

Dunedin’s popular Town Belt Kaitiaki (TBK) education and conservation programme has gone into recess after failing to access enough funding to continue in its current form.

The programme, which has worked with thousands of students across 12 Dunedin schools and three early childhood centres since 2017, has gone into hibernation, storing educational resources in the hopes that a similar programme may be resurrected in the future.

In the meantime, the TBK student leaders plan to meet next week to discuss ways to support their schools to continue with their own conservation activities.

TBK strategic leadership group chairman Taylor Davies-Colley said the programme had been unable to attract adequate funding for its educational co-ordinator in the "phenomenally tough funding climate at the moment".

"Everyone is struggling to fund projects, as costs are going up, and the organisations we would usually look to — such as the Dunedin City Council [DCC] and Department of Conservation — are unable to step in and help," Mr Davies-Colley said.

The DCC had been "a great support" to the programme since the beginning, providing about $30,000 in funding each year, but the tight funding situation had forced a change in priorities, which had left TBK about $20,000 short, he said.

"So, we have had to take the decision to put the programme into hibernation, in the hopes that TBK or something similar could return in the future."

However, TBK would have to be in a situation where it had enough funding to provide job security for an education co-ordinator.

"In the meantime, we will keep applying for funding and will turn up to the DCC long-term plan sessions to talk to councillors," he said.

An independent entity sitting under the umbrella of the Dunedin Amenities Society, TBK has had partnerships with a range of organisations, including the council, City Sanctuary, Department of Conservation, University of Otago, NZ Association of Environmental Education and Tane’s Tree Trust.

Mr Davies-Colley acknowledged the demise of the programme would be very disappointing for the student leaders who had put a lot of energy into it over the years.

"It has been an important part of their lives and has given them great skills in conservation and leadership."

"The student leadership team has been filled with the most incredible, capable and impressive young people I could ever imagine," Mr Davies-Colley said.

A huge part of the success of the TBK programme had been the "incredible work" of long-standing senior education co-ordinator Dr Maureen Howard.

"Maureen has been wonderful in what she has been able to do, by connecting the students and their teachers with the environment," he said.

Dr Howard said despite tough times leading to reduced hours for three months last year, the TBK programme had involved about 880 students and 40 teachers in activities such as conservation education and tree planting.

The TBK student leadership team, comprising about 30 students from participating schools each year, had developed a vision for the Town Belt and led a broad range of projects, including advocacy, improving recreation opportunities, monitoring wildlife and predator trapping.

"Alongside myself and the student leaders, we had 21 educators and 17 volunteers come in and work with students this year — it’s quite incredible how much has been achieved."

The work achieved by TBK had been valuable to the city, schools and the 200-plus young people who had been involved in the student leadership team, Dr Howard said.

"They have absolutely loved being involved and I know they want to continue their work, in some form, into the future."

