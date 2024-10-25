Pupils get jamming to celebrate music

Hundreds of young ukulele enthusiasts gathered for a harmonious celebration of music and community yesterday.

A joyful combination of song and strumming, the "Jam on the Taieri" at Taieri College was the first of three Ukulele Jams organised by Music Education Otago.

Co-chairwoman Ali Caldwell said since 2010 its annual jam had been an opportunity for pupils and teachers to play and sing in an exciting, entertaining and educational environment.

As well as its educational aspect, a crucial part of the jam was a chance for children from different schools to come together and feel like they belonged to something special.

The Ukulele Jam extends beyond a single day because children learned a setlist of songs to play earlier in the year, Ms Caldwell said.

The repertoire included waiata, Pacific songs, pop hits and pieces by local songwriters, making it a true celebration of the arts in schools.

Children from schools across the greater Dunedin area take part in ‘‘Jam on the Taieri’’ at Taieri College. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The event underscored the importance of music education, especially at a time when the government had a strong focus on literacy and numeracy, she said.

"There is all sorts of research to show that music skills really build the foundations of literacy and maths.

"It helps you build a good memory, it is things like rhythm that is really crucial for patterning and maths and for just learning how to speak actually."

The pupils were accompanied by the Dunedin Ukulele Jam Band, which was comprised of young local musicians who were once participants themselves.

About 800 pupils from schools across the greater Dunedin region were expected to take part in the ukulele jams this year.

As well as the event at Taieri College yesterday, Tahuna Intermediate School is hosting a "Jam at the Beach" next Thursday and George Street Normal School is hosting a "Jam in the City" on Friday, November 8.