Rebranding of Pride radio show

Radio hosts Rikki Gibbs (left) and Percy Hall are looking forward to highlighting a diversity of voices in the LGBTQIA+ community. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A new name and a new focus is coming to Dunedin’s radio show for the queer community.

Oar FM show and podcast Pride on Air will rebrand as Diversity Dispatch during Dunedin Pride Month in March.

Percy Hall and Rikki Gibbs took over presenting duties on the show hosted by Dunedin Pride late last year and they say the rebrand aims to better represent the content they wish to deliver.

Hall said the revamped show aims to highlight the diversity within the queer community, particularly focusing on promoting local artists, musicians, performers, and academics.

Another aim was to showcase a broader spectrum of the queer community that was inclusive of all ages and backgrounds.

"You can continue on and actually do something in the community as an openly queer person now."

One aim was to do interviews with both younger and older members of the community.

"What can we do to support the older generation of queer people?

"And what are some things we can do to make it more accessible for them too."

Gibbs and Hall both identify as neurodivergent and plan to use the podcast as a space to explore their interests and fixations.

Previous topics discussed include philosophy, internet history, the impact of architecture on mental health and changing nature of labels people in the LGBTQIA+ community have used to describe themselves.

In addition to the podcast, the hosts are actively involved in Pride month activities.

On Saturday March 9 Gibbs will run a Vogue Dance workshop at Rasa School of Dance.

Since it first gained mainstream attention in the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning and Madonna's song and video Vogue, the stylised dance form had evolved, Gibbs said.

"There's a few different facets of Vogue, because there's old style, which is very much that era.

"Then there's new style, which has a lot of contorting and stuff in it, and still retains a lot of the hand movements."

"And then there's Vogue femme, which is probably the newest."

The following Saturday March 16 Hall will host an Arts and Crafts Day at the Community Gallery Fringe x Pride Hub.

"Outside of work and volunteering, art is my main thing.

"And so I'd love to just be able to sit in a space and work on my own stuff and have other people work on their stuff."

- Pride on Air is set to broadcast at 5pm today on Oar FM.

Visit dunedinpride.org.nz for details of events taking place during Dunedin Pride Month.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz